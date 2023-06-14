The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Down 40.9% in May

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Down 3.1 %

CGABL traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,777. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $20.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73.

