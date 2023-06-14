The Character Group (LON:CCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $292.00

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 304.95 ($3.82), with a volume of 48444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.82).

The Character Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of £58.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 342.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.27.

The Character Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The Character Group’s payout ratio is 9,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Character Group Company Profile

In other The Character Group news, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total transaction of £48,342.55 ($60,488.68). In other news, insider Carmel Warren acquired 1,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £4,998.32 ($6,254.15). Also, insider Kirankumar Premshand Shah sold 14,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.14), for a total value of £48,342.55 ($60,488.68). Insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

The Character Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes toys, games, and gifts in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, the Far East, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Goo Jit Zu, Jiggly Pets, Chill Factor, Peppa Pig, Shimmer n Sparkle, Mouse in the House, Weebles, and Stretch Armstrong brands.

