The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.94

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.13. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 1,180,755 shares changing hands.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Container Store Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 33,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Jordan bought 27,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $70,104.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,059 shares in the company, valued at $469,350.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 33.40% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

