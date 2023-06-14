The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.66. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 49,724 shares trading hands.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 117,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

