The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.78

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $5.66. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 49,724 shares trading hands.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
