The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.37.

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on GAP from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

GAP Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in GAP by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 481,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in GAP by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after buying an additional 189,872 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GAP will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is -374.98%.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Articles

