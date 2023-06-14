The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.95

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 3383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.70) to GBX 810 ($10.14) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.60.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

About The Sage Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

