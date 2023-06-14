The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $44.95

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.95 and last traded at $44.72, with a volume of 3383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGPYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered The Sage Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 775 ($9.70) to GBX 810 ($10.14) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 780 ($9.76) to GBX 860 ($10.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $827.60.

The Sage Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.