THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 481.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THK Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. THK has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.
About THK
