THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 481.8% in May

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 481.8% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THK Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. THK has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get THK alerts:

About THK

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.