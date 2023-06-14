TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TOR Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.53. TOR Minerals International has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

About TOR Minerals International

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

