Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Toray Industries stock remained flat at $11.06 on Wednesday. 30,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

