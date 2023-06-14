Traders Purchase High Volume of Logitech International Call Options (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,616 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 127% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,152 call options.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,083.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 374,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,727,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,745,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Stock Down 11.6 %

LOGI traded down $7.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,982,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,573. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.23.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Research analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Citigroup downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

