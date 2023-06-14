Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$3.75 at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRZ. TD Securities increased their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Transat A.T. from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Transat A.T. Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE TRZ opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.38. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

