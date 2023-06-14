Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Traton Price Performance

Shares of TRATF stock remained flat at $21.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.