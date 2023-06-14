Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.
Traton Price Performance
Shares of TRATF stock remained flat at $21.29 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Traton has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $22.89.
Traton Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Traton (TRATF)
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.