Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in May

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.16. 9,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. Trend Micro has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $68.14.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
