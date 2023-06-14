Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trinseo by 227.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Trinseo by 107.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Trinseo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 365,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

