Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 47,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 199,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.
Trio Petroleum Price Performance
Trio Petroleum Company Profile
Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trio Petroleum (TPET)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Trio Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.