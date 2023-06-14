Trio Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPET – Get Rating) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 47,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 199,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Trio Petroleum Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company owns an 85.75% working interest in the approximately 9,267-acre South Salinas project located in Monterey County, California. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% working interest in the Union Avenue Field located in Bakersfield, California.

