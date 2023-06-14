Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Get Tristar Acquisition I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tristar Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIS. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,156,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tristar Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristar Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.