TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.16 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and $177.92 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00009573 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002353 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,090,295,750 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

