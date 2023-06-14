TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Down 98.4% in May

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSS Trading Down 0.5 %

TSSI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,926. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

