Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Turning Point Brands has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $406.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.86.

Insider Transactions at Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 1.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David Edward Glazek bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,915.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 51.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

Featured Stories

