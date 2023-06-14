TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 562,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,588,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TuSimple Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TuSimple

TuSimple Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.