TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 562,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,588,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
TuSimple Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.93.
TuSimple Company Profile
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
