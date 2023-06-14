UBS Group Upgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Buy

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.95.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$10.81. 1,349,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,199. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$11.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

