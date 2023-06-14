Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Ultra has a total market cap of $55.93 million and approximately $459,984.87 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,995.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.06 or 0.00407979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00097374 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00020019 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00033369 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002970 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16238159 USD and is down -4.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $962,714.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.