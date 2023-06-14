Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $2.47 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $87.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00016433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00299385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013478 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000389 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003897 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.3252555 USD and is up 6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 698 active market(s) with $64,014,280.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.