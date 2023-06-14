Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on June 30th

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

In related news, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,416.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,141 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,548.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

