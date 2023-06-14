Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,658. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

