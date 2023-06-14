Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Media Group Price Performance
Universal Media Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,658. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
