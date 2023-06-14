Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA) Short Interest Update

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the May 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

VHNA stock remained flat at $10.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

