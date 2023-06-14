Vai Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32,685.34 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $56.53 million and approximately $32,685.34 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

