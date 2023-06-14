Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,353,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 15.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $242,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.09.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

