Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Connections Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Connections Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 6.3% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $277.66. 123,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.26. The company has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $277.75.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

