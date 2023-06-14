Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,816,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,461,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,626,000 after acquiring an additional 471,562 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 242.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,042,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after buying an additional 738,345 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

