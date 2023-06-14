Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after buying an additional 309,769 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $200.37. 47,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,622. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.16. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $200.39.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

