Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 596.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,872,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,997,000 after buying an additional 1,603,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

