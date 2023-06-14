Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,166,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,091,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,295,000 after purchasing an additional 343,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.55. 1,702,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,375. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.