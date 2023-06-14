Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.65.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $190.84. 769,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,321. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.23. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.