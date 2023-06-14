Velocys (LON:VLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.11

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03), with a volume of 5425764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.29 ($0.03).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Velocys Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.85. The company has a market cap of £37.49 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Insider Activity

About Velocys

In other news, insider Tom Quigley bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,015.02). 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

