Venus USDC (vUSDC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $37.87 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.69 million and approximately $37.87 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02215309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

