Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Head to Head Analysis

Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Rating) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Green Plains’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.70 million N/A N/A Green Plains $3.66 billion 0.53 -$127.22 million ($2.40) -13.55

Verde Clean Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

72.8% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verde Clean Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 2 3 0 2.60

Green Plains has a consensus target price of $41.17, suggesting a potential upside of 26.59%. Given Green Plains’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

Profitability

This table compares Verde Clean Fuels and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verde Clean Fuels N/A -144.01% -1.99% Green Plains -3.66% -14.94% -7.39%

Risk & Volatility

Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Plains beats Verde Clean Fuels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verde Clean Fuels

(Get Rating)

CENAQ Energy Corp. entered definitive business combination agreement with Bluescape Clean Fuels Intermediate Holdings, LLC.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers’ grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.