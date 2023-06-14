Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 23.6% This Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $39.40 million and $3,949.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for approximately $18.33 or 0.00071799 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority.

Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

