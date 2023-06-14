Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.98 million and approximately $62,492.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,932.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00298906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00516829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00058754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.32 or 0.00406126 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,972,285 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

