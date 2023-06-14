Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) is FPR Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

FPR Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,725,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 547,249 shares during the period. Viasat accounts for about 7.2% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FPR Partners LLC owned 6.25% of Viasat worth $149,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Viasat Trading Down 2.5 %

VSAT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 61,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,187. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $66,136 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

