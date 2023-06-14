VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 169.2% in May

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 169.2% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $32.17.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1676 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

