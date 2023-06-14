Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
VSDA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,576. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
