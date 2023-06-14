Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.9% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VSDA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 7,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,576. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

