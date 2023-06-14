VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CFO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 232,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,704. The company has a market cap of $730.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.50. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $69.14.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1152 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

