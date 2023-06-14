Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.39

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.
Vinda International Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vinda International (VDAHF)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.