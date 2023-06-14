VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 268.6% from the May 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIQ Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VIQ Solutions in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on VQS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

VIQ Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

VQS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,654. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.15. VIQ Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

