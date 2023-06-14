Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a growth of 792.8% from the May 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock remained flat at $6.09 on Wednesday. 280,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

