Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vista Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Vista Gold by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 797,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.86% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Featured Articles

