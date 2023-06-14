Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Vista Gold Stock Performance
NYSE:VGZ opened at $0.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
