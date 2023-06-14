Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 695,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 466,824 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Vivid Seats Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,021,649 shares of company stock worth $123,046,746. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the first quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 291.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 77.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.