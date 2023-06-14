Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading Down 4.5%

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.92. 251,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 474,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAT. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74.

Insider Activity

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $122,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 16,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $122,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,021,649 shares of company stock valued at $123,046,746. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 160.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 690,346 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth $2,754,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 351,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 1,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 257,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

