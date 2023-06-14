Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €39.80 ($42.80) and last traded at €39.50 ($42.47). Approximately 5,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.35 ($42.31).

VOS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €41.20 and its 200 day moving average is €40.73. The stock has a market cap of $693.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

